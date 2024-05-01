Expand / Collapse search

7 California Lottery players win over $27 million combined

Published  May 1, 2024 12:35pm PDT
LOS ANGELES - Seven lucky players across California just won more than $27 million combined thank you to some lucky lottery scratchers. Check out where they got them! 

In Moreno Valley, Steve Love won a whopping $10 million on a California 200X scratchers ticket he bought at the Shell station on Sunnymead Boulevard. 

In Monterey Park, Ivan Hwee won $7 million with a lucky Crossword Xtreme Scratchers game ticket he purchased from Country Store Liquor on Garfield Avenue.

Steve Love's winning ticket. / California Lottery

In Oceanside, Peter Turner played a Year of Fortune Scratchers which netted him a whopping $5 million. He bought his lucky scratcher at CVS located at 1980 College Boulevard. 

In El Dorado Hills, William Wild won $1 million on a Merry Multiplier scratcher ticket he got at a CVS store on Latrobe Road.

In Palm Desert, Deborah Micotto scored $1 million on another Merry Multiplier scratcher ticket purchased from Circle K on Country Club Drive. 

In Norwalk, Deborah Micotto played a Sparkling Riches scratcher bought from Village Liquor on Alondra Boulevard and earned herself $1 million.

Rounding out the top 7 lucky millionaires is Susan Pedregosa, who came forward as the winner of a $2.6 million Powerball drawing last July. She got her lucky ticket at a Quik Stop on Quail Lake Drive in Stockton.