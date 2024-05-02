Expand / Collapse search

Elderly woman killed, her sister seriously hurt in South LA hit-and-run crash

By CNS staff
Updated  May 2, 2024 10:37pm PDT
South Los Angeles
City News Service

Elderly woman killed in hit-and-run crash

An elderly woman is dead and another is fighting for her life at the hospital after they were hit by a driver that drove off from the scene in South Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A woman in her 70s was struck and killed Thursday in South Los Angeles by a vehicle whose driver fled while the woman's sister, who is in her 80s, was critically injured.

Officers responded near the intersection of Adams Boulevard and Magnolia Avenue around 1:20 p.m. Thursday to reports of a fatal crash.

The suspect pulled out of a driveway on private property, hit the two women and was last seen fleeing eastbound on West 25th Street. Estella Gomez was the woman who died in the crash.

Gomez's sister remains hospitalized.