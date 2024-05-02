Elderly woman killed, her sister seriously hurt in South LA hit-and-run crash

A woman in her 70s was struck and killed Thursday in South Los Angeles by a vehicle whose driver fled while the woman's sister, who is in her 80s, was critically injured.

Officers responded near the intersection of Adams Boulevard and Magnolia Avenue around 1:20 p.m. Thursday to reports of a fatal crash.

The suspect pulled out of a driveway on private property, hit the two women and was last seen fleeing eastbound on West 25th Street. Estella Gomez was the woman who died in the crash.

Gomez's sister remains hospitalized.