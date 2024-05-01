Train details for Las Vegas-to-California high-speed rail project revealed

Brightline West, the company behind the project building California's first-ever high-speed rail connecting Las Vegas and Los Angeles, announced this week it has chosen who will build the train sets as the project moves forward following a monumental groundbreaking last month.

Siemens Mobility will build a fleet of ten "American Pioneer 220" train sets to be manufactured, delivered to Nevada, and tested to support Brightline West's goal of starting service by summer 2028, just in time for the Olympics.

"Just as we redefined train travel with our train sets for Brightline Florida, we are excited to pioneer this new frontier of manufacturing and development for Brightline West," said Michael Reininger, Brightline’s CEO. "The momentum we are building, will culminate in new jobs and a new supply chain that will establish the foundation for a high-speed rail industry from coast to coast."

RELATED COVERAGE:

The train sets will feature "the latest in passenger experience, cutting-edge digital technology, and a revolutionary propulsion system, built specifically for the U.S. market," Brightline officials said in a statement.

The seven-car trains will be designed for operational speeds of up to 220 mph and will feature a lighter weight and aerodynamic shape that are said to make them more efficient than other high-speed trains. The trains will carry between 434-450 passengers depending on final configurations and will be able to make the trip from Vegas to LA in under two hours. Amenities for travelers include free onboard WiFi, ADA accessibility from station to train, a wide selection of food and drinks, checked luggage, and hotel check-in services.

The Rancho Cucamonga station will connect to Metrolink’s regional rail network, which includes stations in Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange, San Diego, and Ventura counties.

Brightline has previously partnered with Siemens to develop its train sets in Florida that debuted in 2018. Brightline currently offers rail service in Central and South Florida with stations in Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Orlando,



