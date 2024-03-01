Intuit Dome break-in: Shocking video shows Laker fans ransacking Clippers’ new arena

An alarming trend appears to show teens engaging in criminal behavior and posting it on social media for clout.

Shocking video posted to social media this week showed at least two teen perpetrators breaking into the Intuit Dome, the Clippers' new arena in Inglewood.

The TikTok video posted by user @shawty_gramdaa shows the juveniles climbing ladders at the construction site, going through hallways, down stairwells, into the stands, and even putting up shots at the Intuit Dome before their night of terror.

One of the suspects is seen wearing Los Angeles Lakers pajama bottoms and the hashtags used in the video posted to TikTok include #Lakers, #Lebron, and #NBA2K.

The privately funded $2 billion arena, which is currently under construction, is set to open this August.

Unfortunately, officials say the Intuit Dome isn’t the only building being targeted. Other landmarks across Los Angeles, including downtown LA’s graffiti towers, continue to be hit by bandits who then post their criminal activity on social media.

FOX 11 is in the process of reaching out to Inglewood authorities and will update this story as more details become available.