Giant spear found man, woman found dead at a Santa Ana business park

A gruesome discovery remains under investigation after a man and a woman were found dead at a business park in Santa Ana.

The Santa Ana Police Department responded to a call in the 1200 block of East Chestnut Avenue a little before 4:30 p.m. on May 2.

A third person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition from the same business park. While is unknown if the three people were shot or stabbed, but a giant red spear was found at the scene.

As of 10 p.m. Thursday, no arrests have been announced in the deaths of three people and the injury of the third person.