Expand / Collapse search

Giant spear found man, woman found dead at a Santa Ana business park

By
Published  May 3, 2024 12:10am PDT
Santa Ana
FOX 11

Man, woman found dead in Santa Ana

A giant spear was found at a scene in Santa Ana where a man and a woman were both found dead.

SANTA ANA, Calif. - A gruesome discovery remains under investigation after a man and a woman were found dead at a business park in Santa Ana.

The Santa Ana Police Department responded to a call in the 1200 block of East Chestnut Avenue a little before 4:30 p.m. on May 2.

A third person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition from the same business park. While is unknown if the three people were shot or stabbed, but a giant red spear was found at the scene.

As of 10 p.m. Thursday, no arrests have been announced in the deaths of three people and the injury of the third person.