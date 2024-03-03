Man dies after being stabbed inside Long Beach restaurant

article

Authorities said a man died at the hospital after he was stabbed at a restaurant on 2nd Street in Long Beach's Belmont Shore neighborhood overnight.

Officials with the Long Beach Police Department said officers responded to a report of a stabbing inside a business located in the 5200 block of East 2nd Street around 1 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they discovered a man suffering from a stab wound to his upper body.

The officers rendered aid to the victim before paramedics arrived. The victim was then transported to a local hospital where officials said he died from his injury.

Investigators said the preliminary investigation reveals two groups were fighting inside the restaurant when the suspect stabbed the victim and left the scene.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

A description of the suspect was not available and the circumstances leading up to the stabbing remain under investigation.

Long Beach PD said they’ll ramp up patrol units in the area Sunday to "engage with residents and businesses as well as further the investigation."

Long Police PD was investigating after a man was stabbed inside a restaurant on 2nd Street on March 3, 2024. (OC Hawk )

Those with information are asked to contact Homicide Detectives Thai and Chairez at 562-570-7244. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or can submit tips online at LACrimeStoppers.org.