Rite Aid stores closing: These locations across LA and Orange Counties are set to shutter

Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday, Oct. 16, prompting an initial round of store closure announcements nationwide.

The company said Rite Aid stores will continue to fill prescriptions, and customers will still be able to visit its locations or shop online while it goes through its voluntary Chapter 11 process. However, this process also will allow it to speed up its plan to close underperforming stores.

In this initial round of closures, Rite Aid plans to shutter 154 stores across the country, including 31 across California, according to court documents.

Court documents show that a total of 16 Rite Aid stores across Los Angeles and Orange Counties will close as a result of the filing.

While a specific timeline for the closures was not provided, the following LA and Orange County Rite Aid stores are set to close:

Glassell Park

West LA

Downey

Long Beach

Burbank

Covina

La Puente

Alhambra

Mid-City

La Mirada

Dana Point

Laguna Niguel

Yorba Linda

Santa Ana

Costa Mesa

Irvine

City News Service contributed to this report.