Marine beaten to death, run over in Bellflower; suspects on the run

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information in the case of a Marine who was beaten and run over by a car that left him to die in Bellflower, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

It happened on May 28 near the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Artesia Boulevard around 2 a.m.

Officials said 42-year-old Peter Chounthala was attacked and beaten by at least two men, according to the sheriff's department. Chounthala collapsed in the street and was hit by a car shortly afterward. The driver did not stop. Chounthala died at the scene.

No suspect descriptions were released, but authorities said the car that hit Chounthala was a dark-colored four-door 2021-2023 Kia K5 sedan.

Photo courtesy LASD

Chounthala leaves behind a wife and a 3-year-old boy. He was an active-duty Marine who served tours and was injured in Afghanistan, according to Supervisor Janice Hahn.

Hahn had approved the $20,000 reward during an LA County Board of Supervisors meeting earlier this month.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detectives Robert McGaughey or Steve Bragg at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).