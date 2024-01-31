Car crashes after speeding from authorities on 405 Freeway
LOS ANGELES - A driver was taken into custody on the southbound 405 Freeway near Roscoe following a pursuit that ended when the driver smashed into the center divider.
SkyFOX was over the scene in Los Angeles when the driver crashed.
Officials said the driver was initially wanted for excessive speed. The driver allegedly topped over 100 mph at certain points.
The driver was allegedly driving over 100 mph when they lost control of their vehicle on the 405 Freeway and violently crashed into the divider.
It is not clear if the suspect or anyone else was injured in the crash.
Officials said that the southbound carpool lane on the 405 Freeway is closed in the area for the time being.