Alleged double carjacking pursuit ends in South Bay Carl's Jr. parking lot after seemingly hitting pedestrian

SkyFOX was over a police chase in Los Angeles County on Thursday afternoon. The alleged suspect led authorities on a chase through South Bay that involved two alleged carjacking incidents.

According to officials, the suspect pulled into a parking lot near Carson, where the driver got out of their initial vehicle and carjacked another one while officers were in pursuit.

The driver later pulled into a mall parking lot near Del Amo, where they allegedly carjacked yet another vehicle.

While the driver allegedly stole two vehicles during the pursuit, officials did not say what the suspect was initially wanted for.

During the chase, the driver hit dangerously high speeds and even drove on the wrong side of the road and the sidewalk at certain points.

The chase ended when authorities caught up with the driver near a South Bay Carl's Jr. parking lot after authorities used a PIT maneuver to stop the driver's second stolen vehicle.

Video shows the suspect and the police cars spinning with such force that a nearby pedestrian appears to have been struck by one of the vehicles during the chase. It is not yet known the condition of that pedestrian.

When the car spun out, the suspect attempted to run toward the Carl's Jr., but officers quickly caught up.

While the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was initially in pursuit of this driver, their team handed it off to the Torrance Police Department, who made the final arrest.

Authorities arrested the driver without further incident.