U-Haul pursuit ends; 2 suspects in custody after passenger attempted to slip away

A police chase involving a possibly stolen U-Haul ended in Orange County.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect led Seal Beach Police Department on a chase in the early evening on Tuesday in an allegedly stolen U-Haul truck.

According to officials, the driver was wanted for suspected felony evasion.

SUGGESTED:

The driver, laying flat on the ground, surrendered near E. Paoli Way and Marina Park Lane in the Marina area of Orange County. Authorities arrested the driver without further incident.

As police arrested the driver, his passenger attempted to slip away, walking slowly down a nearby street.

Passenger of an allegedly stolen U-Haul attempts to evade arrest following police chase through Orange County.

The man seemingly made it several blocks before authorities caught up with him.

Passenger of allegedly stolen U-Haul attempts to evade arrest following police chase through Orange County.

Eventually, authorities did catch up with the passenger, at which point he too surrendered to authorities without further incident.

It is not yet clear how the two obtained the U-Haul truck, or the relationship between the driver and the passenger. Authorities have not shared any further information at this time.