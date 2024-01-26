Expand / Collapse search

Dramatic half-hour Inglewood police chase ends with 1 in custody, 2nd person on the run

By
Published 
Updated 6:19PM
Police Chases
FOX 11

Pursuit suspect squeezes past tight traffic

Dramatic footage shows a police chase suspect barely squeezing past nearby cars during a busy Inglewood rush hour.

LOS ANGELES - A dramatic police chase stretching across South Los Angeles and Inglewood ends with one person arrested and a second person on the run.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspects inside a black BMW sedan led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase. Throughout the chase, the suspect drove through parts of Exposition Park, downtown Los Angeles, Westchester and Inglewood.

The chase eventually ended in a South Los Angeles intersection and it is unknown where the second suspect ended up.

The suspects were believed to be connected to a shooting, but officials did not specify which particular case or incident.

High-speed police chase near LAX

A high-speed police chase is underway near LAX.

During multiple points of the half-hour police chase, the BMW squeezed past the tightest openings during rush hour traffic.

Police chase suspect goes to other side of road

A police chase suspect dangerously went to the opposite side of the road during busy 105 Freeway traffic near Inglewood.

As of 6 p.m., officials have not released the identities of the two people inside the BMW involved in the police chase.