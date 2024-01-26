Dramatic half-hour Inglewood police chase ends with 1 in custody, 2nd person on the run

A dramatic police chase stretching across South Los Angeles and Inglewood ends with one person arrested and a second person on the run.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspects inside a black BMW sedan led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase. Throughout the chase, the suspect drove through parts of Exposition Park, downtown Los Angeles, Westchester and Inglewood.

The chase eventually ended in a South Los Angeles intersection and it is unknown where the second suspect ended up.

The suspects were believed to be connected to a shooting, but officials did not specify which particular case or incident.

During multiple points of the half-hour police chase, the BMW squeezed past the tightest openings during rush hour traffic.

As of 6 p.m., officials have not released the identities of the two people inside the BMW involved in the police chase.