Driver leads police on 2-county chase in LA, Ventura counties

A police chase suspect is in custody – but not before leading authorities on a 2-county pursuit along Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The suspect, initially wanted by police for refusing to pull over in Ventura County, made his way through San Fernando Valley neighborhoods before ditching the car in the Tarzana area.

Along the way, the suspect drove recklessly – driving in circles, refusing to pull over despite one of the officers doing a PIT maneuver mid-chase and then ditching the red SUV in the middle of the road.

Law enforcement officers were eventually able to pin and arrest the suspect on foot.

It is unknown if the suspect was armed at any point in the police chase.

Officials did not specify what the suspect was initially wanted for.