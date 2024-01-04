Suspect allegedly livestreamed their own police chase while driving across LA County

The search is on for the driver who led authorities on a police chase across Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

SkyFOX was over downtown Los Angeles after the chopper lost sight of the suspect driver who led CHP on the chase. The suspect is believed to be inside a stolen car.

At one point in the chase, the suspect allegedly shared a live-stream video of the high-speed chase.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of Riverside and San Bernardino before ending up in Los Angeles.

Officials did not say where the car may have been stolen from.

As of 11 p.m., no arrests had been announced in the chase.