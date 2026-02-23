Nick Reiner pleads not guilty to murder in killing of parents Rob and Michele Reiner

The Brief Nick Reiner, son of filmmaker Rob Reiner, was arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder in the stabbing deaths of his parents. The proceedings followed two delays and the withdrawal of high-profile defense attorney Alan Jackson, who cited undisclosed ethical and legal conflicts. If convicted, Reiner faces the death penalty or life in state prison without the possibility of parole.



Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of acclaimed director Rob Reiner, pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of his parents in December.

What we know:

Reiner’s attorney, Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene, entered the plea on his behalf as he stood behind glass in an enclosed custody area of the packed courtroom in downtown Los Angeles.

Reiner appeared in court with his head shaved and wearing brown jail clothes. He talked to his lawyer briefly before the judge began the hearing and spoke only to answer yes to a question from the judge. He was not wearing the suicide prevention smock he wore in his court appearance in December.

Reiner faces two counts of first-degree murder. The murder charges include the special circumstance allegation of multiple murders, opening him to a possible death sentence if prosecutors choose to pursue capital punishment. He is also facing an allegation that he personally used a deadly weapon — a knife.

His previous attorney, high-profile private lawyer Alan Jackson, quit the case during the previous hearing in January due to what he called circumstances beyond his and his client’s control.

He said legal ethics would not allow him to say why, but in parting he adamantly declared outside the courthouse that "pursuant to the laws of California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder."

Jackson did not elaborate but said the conclusion came after weeks of intensive investigation before his team had to hand the case off.

The backstory:

Reiner, the third of Rob Reiner’s four children, has been held without bail since his arrest hours after the actor-director and his wife of 36 years were found dead with stab wounds on Dec. 14 at their home in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Reiner was apprehended by LAPD officers in Exposition Park near USC less than six hours after the bodies of his parents were discovered.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner confirmed both died from "multiple sharp force injuries" inflicted by a knife.

The investigation has revealed a timeline of friction leading up to the tragedy.

Sources indicate the family attended a holiday party hosted by Conan O'Brien the night before the murders, where Rob and Nick reportedly engaged in a "heated argument" over the son's behavior.

TMZ reported that Nick checked into a Santa Monica hotel at 4 a.m. the following morning, where investigators later discovered blood.

Dig deeper:

Reiner has been open about his struggles with drug abuse over the years, even working with his father to produce a 2015 semi-autobiographical movie titled "Being Charlie," based on his drug-addiction issues and the family's struggles to cope.

In media interviews and podcast appearances, he previously described being in and out of rehab programs throughout his teen years, and spending time homeless in various states, including Texas, New Jersey and Maine.

He also described an instance when he was high on cocaine for multiple days and trashed his parents' guest house.

The New York Times previously reported Reiner was placed under a yearlong conservatorship in 2020. Steven Baer, a licensed fiduciary in LA County, served as the conservator.

The arrangement, which allowed a guardian to make medical and medication decisions against a patient's will, expired in 2021.

What we don't know:

Authorities have said nothing about possible motives.

Deputy District Attorney Habib Balian said his office is still awaiting a full autopsy report in the case, but all other evidence has been turned over to the defense.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman said his office still hasn’t decided whether it will seek the death penalty for Reiner.

What they're saying:

The legal teams staked out opposing positions early in the process.

Jackson previously stated, "What we've learned and you can take this to the bank is that pursuant to the laws of this state... Nick is not guilty of murder."

On the other hand, Hochman expressed total certainty in a conviction, telling media, "We are fully confident that a jury will convict Nick Reiner beyond a reasonable doubt of the brutal murders of his parents."

In a joint statement, the defendant’s siblings, Jake and Romy Reiner, shared their grief: "Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing... They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends."

Timeline:

Dec. 13: The Reiner family attends a Christmas party; a heated argument is reported between Rob and Nick.

Dec. 14 (4 a.m.): Nick Reiner reportedly checks into a Santa Monica hotel where blood was later discovered.

Dec. 14 (3:30 p.m.): Rob and Michele Reiner are found dead in their home.

Dec. 14 (Evening): Nick Reiner is arrested near USC.

Dec. 16: Nick Reiner is officially charged with two counts of murder.

Jan. 7: Defense attorney Alan Jackson withdraws from the case; Kimberly Greene of the Public Defender's office takes over.

Feb. 23: Nick Reiner pleads not guilty to murder charges.

April 29: Next hearing scheduled.

What's next:

Reiner will return to court on April 29, when a date will be set for a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for him to stand trial.

If convicted, Reiner faces either the death penalty or life in state prison without the possibility of parole.