Reiner murders: TMZ Investigates' latest documentary to reveal new details

It’s been nearly one month since legendary filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead in their Brentwood home.

The couple’s son, 32-year-old Nick Reiner, has since been charged with their murders. He was set to be arraigned this week. However, his arraignment was postponed for the second time after his high-profile attorney, Alan Jackson, removed himself from the case.

On Friday, TMZ Investigates will release its latest documentary "The Reiner Murders: What Really Happened," which takes a deep dive into Nick Reiner’s battle with drug addiction and mental illness.

What they're saying:

TMZ’s Harvin Levin appeared on Good Day LA on Friday to discuss the documentary and what they’ve learned about Nick Reiner’s state of mind.

"He thinks there's a conspiracy against him, and that's why he's behind bars. He knows what he did. We are told he knows exactly what he did, but he is so delusional right now that he can't understand how that ended up putting him in jail and thinks there is a conspiracy," Levin said.

Levin added Nick Reiner has gone to rehab 18 times over the years and said he was also diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder.

"It is a there is a form of schizophrenia involved in this. Hallucinations, delusions, but also there's severe mood disorders, manias, severe depression. And for years it was undiagnosed," Levin explained.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:Nick Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia before parents' murders, TMZ reports

Levin went onto explain they found Nick Reiner was diagnosed in 2020 and was doing well with medication. However, doctors allegedly changed his medications the month before the murders.

"It sent him off the rails. Rob and Michele watched it. They didn’t know what to do about it. He was getting increasingly dangerous and erratic and there is a pretty shocking story about why they changed his meds," said Levin.

SUGGESTED: Nick Reiner taken off suicide watch before arraignment: report

Levin believes this key detail will be crucial for the defense.

"That’s going to be the core for the case, I believe, of the defense, which ultimately I think is going to be not guilty by reason of insanity because he did it," said Levin. "He admits he did it. He’s telling people that and the evidence is there, but I think that is ultimately going to be the plea."

PREVIOUS: Nick Reiner’s arraignment postponed for 2nd time after attorney withdraws from murder case

The documentary will also explore attorney Alan Jackson’s decision to remove himself from the case and several other elements TMZ has discovered in their investigation.

Where to watch

"TMZ Investigates: The Reiner Murders" will air on FOX 11 at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9

It will then be released on Hulu beginning Jan. 10.

If you or someone you know is in need of mental health support, call or text 988. Call 800-854-7771 for crisis response teams in the field or mental health resources through the 24/7 LACDMH help line.