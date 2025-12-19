Nick Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia, TMZ reports

The Brief Nick Reiner was reportedly diagnosed with schizophrenia and on new medication in the weeks leading up to his parents' murder. Reiner has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Rob and Michele Singer Reiner.



Nick Reiner, the son of Rob and Michele Singer Reiner, was reportedly diagnosed with schizophrenia before his parents' murder, TMZ reported.

According to TMZ's sources, in the weeks leading up to his parents' killings, Nick was acting out of control, "erratic" and "dangerous."

TMZ also reported that he was recently treated at an LA area rehab facility that specializes in mental health and substance abuse and was under the care of a psychiatrist. Sources also told TMZ his medication was changed weeks before his parents' murder and that the medication was causing him to "lose even more control." Doctors were reportedly adjusting the medications to help.

Nick Reiner charged

The backstory:

Reiner was charged on Dec. 16 with two counts of first-degree murder, which include the special circumstance allegation of multiple murders. He also faces a sentence enhancement for personal use of a deadly weapon — a knife.

If convicted on all charges, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole, or the death sentence if prosecutors choose.

Nick is accused of stabbing his parents to death inside their Brentwood home on Dec. 14.

He made his first appearance in court on Dec. 17 wearing an anti-suicide vest. He was ordered to remain jailed without bail. He is due back in court on Jan. 7.

Nick's past with substance abuse, mental health

What's next:

Nick has openly shared his struggles with drug addiction and has even experienced homelessness. He wrote the film "Being Charlie," loosely based on his life that was released in 2015. The film was directed by his father and won a SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) Voice Award.

By age 18, he had cycled in and out of nine treatment facilities. In multiple interviews, Nick talked about being in and out of rehab programs throughout his teen years, and being homeless while spending time in Texas, New Jersey and Maine. He also described an instance when he was high on cocaine for multiple days and trashed his parents' guest house.

According to TMZ, Michele had reportedly spoken to friends in recent weeks about Nick's mental health and addiction issues, saying, "We've tried everything."