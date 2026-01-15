Nick Reiner's ex-lawyer Alan Jackson breaks silence on why he withdrew from case

The Brief The high-profile lawyer stepped down during a Jan. 7 court appearance, stating he is "legally and ethically" barred from disclosing the specific reasons. Despite leaving the case, Jackson publicly declared that Nick Reiner is "not guilty of murder" and cited "circumstances beyond control" for his departure. Reiner is now represented by public defender Kimberly Greene, as legal experts speculate the split may involve financial conflicts or state "slayer statutes" regarding inheritance.



Famed defense attorney Alan Jackson is doubling down on his claim that Nick Reiner is "not guilty" under California law, despite his recent and abrupt withdrawal from the double-murder case.

In a series of new podcast appearances, Jackson addressed growing public speculation regarding his exit, maintaining that while he is ethically barred from revealing why he stepped down, his belief in Reiner's innocence remains "the truth."

What we know:

Jackson formally withdrew as Nick Reiner’s counsel on January 7 during a hearing where he cited "circumstances beyond control" that made continued representation impossible.

Since then, Jackson has appeared on the "Hot Mics" podcast with Billy Bush and "Let’s Talk Off Camera" with Kelly Ripa to clarify his stance.

Attorney Alan Jackson exits the courthouse during Nick Reiner's arraignment on charges of murdering his parents Rob and Michele Reiner, at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on January 7, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

He confirmed that his team investigated the matter "top to bottom" before his departure and concluded that Reiner is legally not guilty of the charges.

Reiner, who is accused of the December 14 stabbing deaths of his parents, filmmaker Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, is now being represented by the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s office.

What they're saying:

During an intense exchange on the "Hot Mics" podcast, Billy Bush pressed Jackson on whether a financial dispute or "money thing" led to the withdrawal.

Jackson immediately pushed back, stating: "You can’t say that. You can’t say that, Billy. You can’t say that something happened with the retainer because I’ve never said that."

Jackson emphasized that his decision to speak out was about correcting the record.

"It was important for me to right some wrongs that had been printed — lots and lots of speculation, lots of people who want to believe certain things. So with that statement, that’s as far as I’m going to go. I believe in it. I believe exactly what I said. What I said is the truth," he said.

He also reiterated his continued support for his former client, saying, "My team and I remain and will remain completely committed to the best interests of Nick Reiner. And that’s also true, and that’s not going to change."

Nick Reiner court sketch on Dec. 17, 2025. / Mona Shafer Edwards (Mona Shafer Edwards)

What we don't know:

The specific "ethical obligations" or "legal standards" that forced Jackson to withdraw remain strictly confidential.

While the public has speculated about Reiner's ability to pay for a high-level private defense or potential conflicts regarding his parents' estate, Jackson has refused to confirm or deny any specific rumor.

Additionally, the public defender’s specific strategy for the upcoming arraignment remains unknown, though legal analysts have pointed to a likely "not guilty by reason of insanity" defense given Reiner's documented history of schizoaffective disorder.

What's next:

Nick Reiner remains in custody without bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility.

His arraignment, which was delayed following Jackson’s withdrawal to allow the public defender time to review the case, is currently scheduled for February 23.

At that time, Reiner is expected to enter a formal plea to the two counts of first-degree murder.