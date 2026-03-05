Refinery closures raise concerns CA gas prices could climb even higher amid Iran War

The Brief Phillips 66's Los Angeles refinery announced its closure last year. Valero's Oil refinery in Benicia is set to close in April. Chevron executives say California cannot afford to lose more refineries. The average price for regular gas in California is $4.81.



The escalating conflict in Iran along with another California refinery set to close, are raising concerns that the state's high gas prices could climb even higher.

Right now the average price for gas in California is $4.81, according to AAA.

"California is certainly already strained and the war could not come at a worse time for California gas prices," said Alex Jacquez, Chief of Policy & Advocacy for Groundwork Collaborative.

Economists and policy experts say while the war in Iran is driving up gas prices across the country, California faces added pressure with refinery closures threatening to drive up prices even more as the state's refinery capacity shrinks.

California refineries closing

Phillips 66's Los Angeles refinery announced its closure last year. Valero's Oil refinery in Benicia is set to close in April.

"We need a rational conversation, we need lawmakers to understand the consequences," said Andy Walz, Chevron President, Downstream, Midstream and Chemicals.

Chevron, which operates several refineries in California, including one in El Segundo, is sounding the alarm on the state's energy policies.

Walz says he sent a letter to lawmakers and state agencies this week claiming new, proposed regulations from the California Air Resources Board could be detrimental.

"The laws and proposals that CARB is thinking about is going to make it a lot worse, its going to drive the price of gasoline up to consumers and it's going to drive refineries out of the state."

Chevron executives say California, especially with the ongoing conflict in Iran, cannot afford to lose more refineries.

"El Segundo supplies 40 percent of the jet fuel to LAX," said Walz. "We supply about 20 to 25 percent of the gasoline of the motorists in the LA basin, so a very important piece of infrastructure."

Consumers feeling the pain at the pump

When it comes to gas prices, policy experts say hopefully the conflict in Iran wraps up before another refinery closes in April.

"It really does not seem like there is a handle on how long this conflict could go and every single day we are seeing those oil prices go higher, we're seeing the market sell off even more and more uncertainty about how we find an end to the war," said Jacquez.

A spokesperson for the California Energy Commission released the following statement:

"As a result of last weekend’s military actions in the Middle East, the cost of crude spiked and consumers nationwide are feeling it at the pump. The national average price per gallon at the pump has risen 27 cents since last week, according to AAA, versus 17 cents in California."

"California has been importing crude oil for decades and then refining it in state to produce our special blend of gasoline (CARBOB), jet fuel, diesel, and other products. As California refining capacity decreases over time, the state will import less crude and more refined oil products, which refiners around the world now produce to meet cleaner burning fuel standards in California and elsewhere. Overall demand for oil will decline as the transportation sector shifts to electricity and other clean, alternative fuels."