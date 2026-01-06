Nick Reiner taken off suicide watch before arraignment: report

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

LOS ANGELES – Nick Reiner, accused of killing his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner was reportedly taken off suicide ahead of his scheduled arraignment on Wednesday.

What we know:

People was the first to report that Nick Reiner was taken off suicide watch and remains in custody at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles.

The outlet also reported he is being held in solitary confinement. In addition, he is allegedly no longer wearing the anti-suicide smock he was seen in during his first court appearance since his parents’ murders on Dec. 17.

FOX 11’s Christina Gonzalez was inside the courtroom and described him as being "disheveled," adding that he spoke very softly.

Mona Shafer Edwards released the following sketches to FOX 11.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Mona Shafer Edwards)

Charges filed against Nick Reiner

On Dec. 16, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged the 32-year-old with two counts of first-degree murder.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Nick Reiner charged with parents' murders

Along with the murder charges, prosecutors added special circumstances of multiple murders and a special allegation that the defendant used a dangerous weapon, a knife. The additions could mean a greater sentence.

LA County DA Nathan Hochman has not made a decision on whether to pursue the death penalty.

Prosecutors have called this case "one of the most difficult" when the victims and suspect are members of the same family.

A report from TMZ alleges he was diagnosed with schizophrenia before his parents' stabbing deaths.

RELATED: Nick Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia before parents' murders, TMZ reports

What's next:

Nick Reiner is due in court on Wednesday, Jan. 7 for his arraignment.

His initial arraignment was postponed after the defense said they needed more time to gather information. During the hearing, he also declined the right to a speedy trial.

PREVIOUS: Nick Reiner's arraignment postponed after making 1st court appearance