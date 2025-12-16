Nick Reiner due in court after parents' murders

The Brief Police have arrested 32-year-old Nick Reiner on suspicion of fatally stabbing his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, inside their Brentwood home. Detectives say Reiner left the house after the attacks; he is being held without bail and could make his first court appearance as early as today. TMZ reported Nick and his father got into an argument at a party the night before the killings.



Nick Reiner, the son of Rob and Michele Reiner, could appear in court Tuesday.

The 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder after his parents were killed at their Brentwood home.

What we know:

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department were prepared to present the case to the LA County District Attorney’s Office, where prosecutors will decide whether and how to officially charge 32-year-old Nick Reiner.

Authorities said he was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of stabbing both parents to death inside their Brentwood home.

The couple, 78-year-old Rob Reiner and 68-year-old Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead Sunday afternoon by their daughter, Romy, according to TMZ. Police said Nick was not at the home when officers arrived, and detectives believe he left sometime after the attacks.

He is being held without bail and could make his first court appearance as early as Tuesday.

TMZ also reported that the night before the killings, Nick attended Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party, where an argument reportedly broke out between him and his father.

What they're saying:

"There was some kind of argument that transpired at the party, and this argument was so animated, so loud that we're told people that were at the party overheard the commotion. And it's unclear exactly what the argument was about. But we're told that Rob and his wife were so upset they actually left the party immediately after," one source said.

Nick Reiner has spoken publicly about struggles with substance abuse. "Being Charlie," which was released in 2015, was a semi-autobiographical film Nick made with his father about addiction and mental health.

Rob Reiner once said that the project forced them to understand each other better and helped them feel closer despite years of strain.

The Reiners were set to host the Obamas the night of the killings

Michelle Obama also reacted to the deaths during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmy Live."

"They are not they’re not deranged or crazed what they what they have always been are passionate people in a time when there are not there's not a lot of courage going on. They were the kind of people who were ready to put their actions behind what they cared about," she said.

She added that she and former President Barack Obama were supposed to have dinner with the couple the night they died.

President Trump also publicly commented on Rob Reiner in the wake of the news, prompting criticism from both parties.

"Well, I wasn’t a fan of his at all. He was a deranged person as far as Trump is concerned. He said he liked, he knew it was false. In fact, it's the exact opposite, that I was a friend of Russia, controlled by Russia. You know, it was the Russia hooks. He was one of the people behind it. I think, I think he hurt himself career wise. He became like a deranged person. Trump derangement syndrome," Trump said.

Several Republicans criticized President Trump’s remarks about Rob Reiner, calling them inappropriate and disrespectful. Rob Reiner was known as a prominent Democrat and outspoken Trump critic.

Timeline:

Below is a timeline of alleged and confirmed events.

Saturday night: Nick Reiner attended Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party, where a loud argument reportedly occurred between him and his father. Rob and Michelle Reiner left immediately afterward.

Early Sunday morning: TMZ reported that Nick checked into a Santa Monica hotel.

Sunday afternoon: Rob and Michelle Reiner were found dead in their Brentwood home by their daughter, Romy.

Sunday night: Nick was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody without bail.

What's next:

LAPD investigators plan to present the case to the DA’s office, where prosecutors will determine formal charges.

Authorities continue to investigate the timeline and circumstances surrounding the deaths.