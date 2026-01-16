The Brief Nick Reiner was reportedly previously under a strict, court-ordered conservatorship reserved for individuals with "grave disabilities" who cannot care for themselves. The 32-year-old allegedly had a history of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder, with his medication regimen reportedly changing just a month before the stabbings. Reiner is currently held in a mental health unit at Twin Towers Correctional Facility as the investigation shifts toward his long history of psychiatric struggles.



New details have emerged regarding the mental health history of Nick Reiner, the son of director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, who is accused of fatally stabbing his parents in December 2025.

What we know:

According to a report by the New York Times, Nick Reiner was placed under a yearlong conservatorship in 2020.

This specific legal restraint, known in California as a Lanterman-Petris-Short (LPS) conservatorship, is reserved for adults deemed to have a "grave disability." This status indicates an individual is unable to provide for their own food, clothing, or shelter due to a mental health disorder.

Steven Baer, a licensed fiduciary in Los Angeles County, served as the conservator.

The arrangement, which allowed a guardian to make medical and medication decisions against a patient's will, expired in 2021, according to the Times.

Reiner is currently facing two counts of first-degree murder following the deaths of his father, 78, and mother, 70, at their Brentwood home.

The backstory:

Reiner’s struggles with mental health and addiction began in his teenage years.

Sources indicate he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder at different times.

While he had been taking medication that was reportedly effective, adverse side effects led to a change in his treatment approximately one month before the incident.

The Reiner family has a history of addressing these struggles publicly.

In 2016, Rob and Nick Reiner collaborated on the film "Being Charlie," which was loosely based on Nick's experiences with addiction and his relationship with his famous father.

What's next:

Reiner is currently being held in a mental health housing unit at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility.

He was initially placed on suicide watch, though he has since been moved to a high-observation unit.

His arraignment, which has been postponed multiple times, is now scheduled for Feb. 23.

Following the withdrawal of his private counsel, Reiner will be represented by Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney is pursuing the case with special circumstances, though they have not yet decided whether to seek the death penalty.