LIST: These 18 LA County zip codes are the most expensive to rent in, study

While rent prices in Los Angeles often skew higher than the national average, not every neighborhood is created equal.

According to RentHop's 2023 review, LA County is home to 18 of the top 100 priciest zip codes in the country.

From lowest to highest, here's how each costly zip code stacks up across the county:

18. Los Angeles 90010: covers Koreatown and Mid-Wilshire areas. Ranked No. 95 nationally.

Average monthly rent: $4,500 two bedrooms, $3,112 one bedroom.

17. Los Angeles 90015: covers areas of downtown Los Angeles. Ranked No. 92 nationally.

Average monthly rent: $4,575 two bedrooms, $3,000 one bedroom.

16. Beverly Hills 90212: ranked No. 91 nationally.

Average monthly rent: $4,595 two bedrooms, $2,995 one bedroom.

15. Santa Monica 90401: located near the beach. Ranked No. 89 nationally.

Average monthly rent: $4,600 two bedrooms, $3,074 one bedroom.

14. Santa Monica 90405: Ranked No. 85 nationally.

Average monthly rent: $4,695 two bedrooms, $2,880 one bedroom.

13. Los Angeles 90049: covers areas of Brentwood and beyond. Ranked No. 83 nationally.

Average monthly rent: $4,795 two bedrooms, $2,795 one bedroom.

12. Manhattan Beach 90266: ranked No. 80 nationally.

Average monthly rent: $4,800 two bedrooms, $3,300 one bedroom.

11. Marina del Rey 90292: ranked No. 77 nationally.

Average monthly rent: $4,846 two bedrooms, $3,164 one bedroom.

10. Los Angeles 90094: covers areas of Playa Vista. Ranked No. 74 nationally.

Average monthly rent: $4,900 for two bedrooms, $3,600 one bedroom.

9. Hermosa Beach 90254: ranked No. 72 nationally.

Average monthly rent: $4,995 for two bedrooms, $2,995 one bedroom.

8. Los Angeles 90291: covers areas of Venice. Ranked No. 60 nationally.

Average monthly rent: $5,250 for two bedrooms, $3,200 one bedroom.

7. Los Angeles 90069: covers areas of West Hollywood. Ranked No. 59 nationally.

Average monthly rent: $5,250 for two bedrooms, $3,350 one bedroom.

6. Los Angeles 90077: covers areas of Bel Air. Ranked No. 48 nationally.

Average monthly rent: $5,725 for two bedrooms, $3,000 one bedroom.

5. Beverly Hills 90210: ranked No. 45 nationally.

Average monthly rent: $5,950 for two bedrooms, $3,500 one bedroom.

4. Los Angeles 90272: covers areas of the Pacific Palisades. Ranked No. 42 nationally.

Average monthly rent: $5,998 for two bedrooms, $2,848 one bedroom.

3. Malibu 90265: ranked No. 18 nationally.

Average monthly rent: $6,850 for two bedrooms, $5,800 one bedroom.

2. Los Angeles 90067: covers areas of Century City. Ranked No. 12 nationally.

Average monthly rent: $7,523 for two bedrooms, $3,950 one bedroom.

1. Santa Monica 90402: ranked No. 8 nationally