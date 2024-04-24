Mint Canyon Elementary on lockdown after man apparently shoots BB gun at school
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A school in Santa Clarita's Canyon Country neighborhood was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a man allegedly began shooting at school windows with a pellet or BB gun.
According to authorities, deputies were already at Mint Canyon Elementary School located in the 16400 block of Sierra Highway investigating a reported act of vandalism when the alleged shooting took place, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
There is a heavy police presence at the school, as well as nearby residences.
No injuries have been reported and no one has been arrested at this time.