Mint Canyon Elementary on lockdown after man apparently shoots BB gun at school

A school in Santa Clarita's Canyon Country neighborhood was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a man allegedly began shooting at school windows with a pellet or BB gun.

According to authorities, deputies were already at Mint Canyon Elementary School located in the 16400 block of Sierra Highway investigating a reported act of vandalism when the alleged shooting took place, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

There is a heavy police presence at the school, as well as nearby residences.

No injuries have been reported and no one has been arrested at this time.