San Dimas woman fatally stabs wife, mother-in-law with sword, LASD says

A San Dimas woman was arrested, accused of killing her wife with a sword and attacking her mother-in-law.

The deadly stabbing occurred July 18 at a home near the intersection of South Huntington Avenue and Bassett Court.

According to the LA County Sheriff's Department, investigators found 47-year-old Chen Chen Fei dead at the scene.

Officials say Fei and her wife 44-year-old Weichien Huang got into an argument. At some point, Huang attacked Fei with a sword. Fei's mother was also attacked and severely injured.

The sheriff's department said Fei's mother was able to get control of the sword and fled from the home, calling for help. She was taken to the hospital and remains in stable condition.

Huang was arrested and booked for murder.