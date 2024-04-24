Expand / Collapse search

Police pursuit in South LA ends in fatal crash

By
Updated  April 24, 2024 8:06am PDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11

Police chase ends in fatal crash in South LA

A bicycle and several vehicles were involved, authorities said.

LOS ANGELES - A bicyclist was killed after a short police chase ended in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday, according to police. 

The pursuit started around 6:10 a.m. and ended just minutes afterward in the area near Hooper and Vernon in South Los Angeles. 

Video from the scene shows a gray vehicle flipped over on its top as well as multiple patrol cars in the area. 

Officers told FOX 11 that the pursuit was initiated for a suspect in a car burglary Tuesday night.

It's unknown at this time if a suspect is in custody.

No other information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.