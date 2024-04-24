Police pursuit in South LA ends in fatal crash
LOS ANGELES - A bicyclist was killed after a short police chase ended in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday, according to police.
The pursuit started around 6:10 a.m. and ended just minutes afterward in the area near Hooper and Vernon in South Los Angeles.
Video from the scene shows a gray vehicle flipped over on its top as well as multiple patrol cars in the area.
Officers told FOX 11 that the pursuit was initiated for a suspect in a car burglary Tuesday night.
It's unknown at this time if a suspect is in custody.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.