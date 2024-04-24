Palestine college rally: USC students camp out demonstration broken up by law enforcement

Law enforcement broke up a tent protest demonstration at the University of Southern California Wednesday morning after students began camping out on campus to advocate for Palestine. The protest is part of a nationwide trend of college demonstrations to support Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas War.

USC's Divest from Death Coalition and National Students for Justice in Palestine announced their occupation of the school's Alumni Park on social media, and included a list of demands for the university.

Some of these demands include transparency of USC endowments and investments, an academic boycott of Israel, defunding the school's Department of Public Safety and for university officials to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

"To not stand in opposition of the expressly racist violence here and abroad is to ignore the calls for solidarity demanded by the majority of the world," said the organization in a social media post. "USC acts in accordance with these oppressions, and to call against this is to recognize both the inhumanity of these systems and our own humanity in opposing them."

According to the social media post, the Los Angeles' groups aim to create "climates that push universities to answer community and international calls for full divestment" from Israel.

The protest comes after the university canceled pro-Palestine valedictorian, Asna Tabassum's speech for the 2024 commencement ceremony, citing safety concerns.

The fourth-year biomedical engineering major from Chino Hills earned the title based on her academic accolades. But Tabassum has faced criticism for her stance on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Critics accused Tabassum of sharing content with anti-Semitic language on social media, including calling Zionists "racist settlers" and engaging with posts linked to anti-Semitism. USC officials said administrators received complaints, prompting the school to exclude Tabassum from speaking at the ceremony.

An uproar of student marches and protests ensued following the administration's announcement, with many citing free speech issues as a primary concern.

In response, USC Provost Andrew Guzman clarified that the decision was not about restricting free speech but was driven by the need to ensure campus safety and security protocols.

Tabassum issued a statement via CAIR-LA saying, in part, "I am surprised that my own university, my home for four years, has abandoned me."

Alumni Park is one of the campus locations typically utilized for the school's graduation ceremonies.

According to the student group's social media, the students plan to occupy the park until the demands are met by the university.