Simi Valley High School placed on lockdown

Simi Valley High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning and the public was asked to stay away from the area.

A school operator told FOX 11 that the school, located at 5400 Cochran St., was on lockdown as a precaution and that everyone was safe.

The lockdown comes following reports of a bomb threat, but authorities did not confirm that.

"There is police activity around Simi Valley High School. Roads around the school have been closed. Please remain out of the area," a notification said.

SkyFOX flew over the high school and saw a K9 unit canvassing the campus.

The following advisory was sent to families and staff:

"In collaboration with Simi Valley Police Department, the stadium is being checked and once it is secured, all students on campus will be evacuated to the stadium. This will enable police to check every classroom and building on campus. Students are being asked to leave their belonging in their classrooms. We have asked students to stay off of their phones and social media because of safety concerns. We will continue to update you regularly. Please do not come to the campus. All students and staff are safe. The situation is under control and additional traffic in the area can impede their efforts. Thank you."

Around 10:15 a.m., aerial images from SkyFOX showed students seated on the outdoor bleachers.

The lockdown remains in place until further notice.