4 kids injured in pursuit-crash in East LA

Four children were hospitalized after they were involved in a police chase that ended in a crash Wednesday.

It happened just before 10 p.m. near the Calzone Street off-ramp on the northbound 5 Freeway in East Los Angeles, according to police.

Authorities said the four children - all minors reportedly between the ages of 12 and 14 - were trapped inside a car that had crashed following the pursuit. Firefighters were able to free the kids using hydraulic tools, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The conditions of the four children are not known. Authorities have also not disclosed why the pursuit was initiated or what may have led up to the crash.

It's unclear if the four minors will be facing any charges at this time.

No other information was immediately available.