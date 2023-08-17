Mayor Bass, law enforcement announce retail theft crackdown plan

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass along with local law enforcement officials will hold a news conference Thursday to discuss increased efforts being taken to curb retail thefts.

This comes after store owners and customers are outraged over the recent spate of smash-and-grab robberies across the Los Angeles area.

On Wednesday, CHP officials said Gov. Gavin Newsom had allocated more funds to the agency to establish retail theft task forces across California.

A Los Angeles Nordstrom store was ransacked by a mob of more than 30 people over the weekend, with the suspects getting away with nearly $100,000 worth of handbags and clothes.

On Aug. 8, a mob of thieves was seen on video as they fled an Yves Saint Laurent store in Glendale, in broad daylight, getting away with armloads of merchandise worth an estimated $300,000.