Expand / Collapse search

Man shot in possible Christmas road rage incident on 60 Freeway in Jurupa Valley

By
Published  December 26, 2025 8:02am PST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11
Possible road rage shooting in Jurupa Valley

Possible road rage shooting in Jurupa Valley

The suspect is on the run.

The Brief

    • Authorities are investigating a possible road rage shooting that occurred on the 60 Freeway in Jurupa Valley on Christmas Day.
    • The victim sought help at a Riverside gas station with a shattered window and non-life-threatening injuries; they are expected to recover.
    • The shooter fled the scene near the Pyrite Street exit and remains unidentified and on the run.

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating a possible road rage shooting in Jurupa Valley.

It happened on the 60 Freeway near the Pyrite exit on Christmas Day.

Officers responded to reports of a fight; one car had its windows blown out.

Authorities said the victim pulled off on the Main Street exit in Riverside and into a gas station for help.

The driver was injured but will be okay.

The suspect is on the run.

The Source: This report is based on information from the California Highway Patrol. 

Crime and Public SafetyJurupa Valley