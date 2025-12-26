Man shot in possible Christmas road rage incident on 60 Freeway in Jurupa Valley

The Brief Authorities are investigating a possible road rage shooting that occurred on the 60 Freeway in Jurupa Valley on Christmas Day. The victim sought help at a Riverside gas station with a shattered window and non-life-threatening injuries; they are expected to recover. The shooter fled the scene near the Pyrite Street exit and remains unidentified and on the run.



The California Highway Patrol is investigating a possible road rage shooting in Jurupa Valley.

It happened on the 60 Freeway near the Pyrite exit on Christmas Day.

Officers responded to reports of a fight; one car had its windows blown out.

Authorities said the victim pulled off on the Main Street exit in Riverside and into a gas station for help.

The driver was injured but will be okay.

The suspect is on the run.