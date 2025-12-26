Man shot in possible Christmas road rage incident on 60 Freeway in Jurupa Valley
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating a possible road rage shooting in Jurupa Valley.
It happened on the 60 Freeway near the Pyrite exit on Christmas Day.
Officers responded to reports of a fight; one car had its windows blown out.
Authorities said the victim pulled off on the Main Street exit in Riverside and into a gas station for help.
The driver was injured but will be okay.
The suspect is on the run.
The Source: This report is based on information from the California Highway Patrol.