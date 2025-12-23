California police warn of 'Door Kick' TikTok challenge

The Brief A dangerous "Door Kick" TikTok challenge is causing nationwide alarm as participants film themselves kicking strangers' doors or garages before running away. Police warn the trend can result in serious felony charges, including burglary and criminal mischief, with multiple arrests already made. Authorities are concerned the prank could escalate into violence, as homeowners may mistake the forceful banging for a home invasion and respond with force.



Some are calling it an "amped up version of Ding Dong Ditch."

The internet, meanwhile, is calling it the "Door Kick" TikTok challenge.

Now, police are warning residents of the latest dangerous social media trend that is causing concern among residents in multiple states, including California, Washington, Florida, and Texas.

What is the ‘Door Kick’ TikTok challenge?

Big picture view:

In the challenge, kids are seen walking up to a random stranger's front door or garage door, kicking or banging on it (sometimes hard enough to break it), and running away.

The clip is recorded then posted online for "clout chasing" — views and likes on social media.

Multiple arrests have been made in several states, according to the Murrieta Police Department, and kids face charges such as burglary, criminal mischief, and other felonies.

‘Vandalism that can escalate’

What they're saying:

"It's like prank escalation — an old school ‘doorbell ditch' but louder, riskier, and much more alarming to anyone inside the house," the Murrieta Police Department said in a statement.

"It might look like harmless internet fun, but it's really vandalism that can escalate into criminal charges, injuries, or worse," they continued.

Safety risks, property damage, legal trouble

Why you should care:

Police warned that because the forceful kick sounds similar to someone trying to break into your home, some residents might take action and call 911 or even use force in self-defense.

In some cases, this results in property damage to some homes, which in turn leads to costly repairs.