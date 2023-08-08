Brazen mob ransacks YSL store at Americana in Glendale

A mob of thieves made off with armfuls of designer handbags after ransacking the Yves Saint Laurent store at the Americana in Glendale Tuesday afternoon.

Reports of the robbery came in just before 6 p.m. An employee at a nearby store told FOX 11 that a group of approximately 30 people walked in and raided the store. One worker nearby told FOX 11 that "all merchandise was taken in less than a minute."

After snatching all the handbags they could, the group ran from the store, through the outdoor mall and into multiple cars. Multiple people there took cell phone video of their escape. The thieves were seen, arms full of merchandise, sprinting through the walkway, to the curb where cars were waiting for them.

One of the thieves lagged behind. One cell phone video showed what appeared to be a person in an Amazon vest, trying to grab the man and stop him. The two struggled before the thief eventually got out of the Amazon worker's grip before running to a red car that was already driving away, and jumping into the back seat.