2 arrested in string of armed robberies targeting victims wearing high-end jewelry in LA and Orange counties

Officials with the Beverly Hills Police Department on Thursday announced the arrests of two men in their 20s accused of multiple armed robberies in Los Angeles and Orange counties from July through October, adding the crimes primarily targeted victims for their luxury watches and jewelry.

BHPD identified the suspects as 21-year-old Justice Bloodworth of Los Angeles and 23-year-old Cameron Woods-Harvey of Long Beach. The two were also allegedly involved in a home invasion robbery in Brea.

Department officials said after making several robbery and gun-related arrests in the expensive Southern California city, detectives believed the two suspects were involved in other crimes throughout the region.

The large-scale investigation prompted a collaborative effort with other agencies, including the Santa Monica Police Department, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Division, the Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide Division and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Overall, BHPD detectives connected the suspects to six robberies throughout Los Angeles County that resulted in the execution of search warrants across Southern California and even Flagstaff, Arizona. During the search, detectives recovered property for two of the victims in Beverly Hills.

Investigators found plenty of evidence, including six firearms, stolen luxury watches and jewelry, and other materials that linked the suspects to the accused crimes.

Bloodworth was charged with four counts of robbery, one count of conspiracy and one felony count of reckless evading. He is currently in LASD custody and is being held with no bail. Investigators said he was out on bail for other crimes when the other robberies occurred.

Woods-Harvey was charged with three counts of conspiracy and two weapons charges. He is set to be extradited to Los Angeles and is currently being held in an Arizona jail with a bail set at $235,000.