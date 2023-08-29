Pasadena smash-and-grab: Thieves steal $500,000 worth of jewelry, owner says

A group of thieves allegedly ran off with $500,000 worth of jewelry in a smash-and-grab robbery in Pasadena.

The Pasadena Police Department responded to a call in the 400 block of South Lake Avenue a little after 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. Police were told four men in ski masks ransacked the jewelry store.

At one point, one of the suspects pepper-sprayed the owner during the brazen afternoon robbery.

Shortly after the robbery, FOX 11 caught up with the owner, Samuel Babikian, who was distraught by the incident. Babikian said the pepper spray briefly blinded him and gave him breathing problems so he couldn't give a detailed description of the suspects.

Babikian said he has owned the business for more than 40 years. He added he doesn't know what the future holds.

"I don't even know what I would do tomorrow morning," Babikian said, holding back tears.

As of Tuesday night, no arrests have been announced.