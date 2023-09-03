Would-be California jewelry store robber gets beat with stick, loses shirt

A jewelry store in California fights back against a large man who tried to rob the business. The would-be suspect lost his shirt, in addition to getting beat by a stick in the robbery fail.

A man dressed in all black walked down El Monte's Main Street, holding an empty box. Before walking into Meza's Jewelry and started firing what appeared to be a bear spray at the employees inside and a man sitting outside the business.

The suspect broke out a hammer and started breaking the cases inside. The store's owners and workers jumped in to stop the would-be robber.

A struggle then ensued, with someone from the store teeing off on the suspect with a stick. The suspect's robbery mission ended up being a total failure for him as he ran off empty-handed and lost his shirt.

Now, unflattering pictures of the shirtless suspect are being shared on social media and by police in El Monte:

As of Sunday night, no arrests have been announced in the smash-and-grabbed-nothing robbery fail.

The El Monte incident marks the latest in California store employees fighting back against would-be robbers. Up in Stockton, two 7-Eleven workers took matters to their own hands by not only stopping a would-be robber, but giving him a beatdown heard-around-social media. The viral beatdown left the man filming the incident on his phone to yell, "That's called whoopin' your ***!"

