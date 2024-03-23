Long Beach child killed after being run over by pickup truck

A 4-year-old girl was killed when she was struck by a pickup truck in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday.

Officers dispatched at about 7 p.m. Friday to the area of 55th Way and Paramount Boulevard regarding an injury traffic collision located the girl lying in the roadway, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

"Officers transported the child to a local hospital while attempting life-saving measures, however she succumbed to her injuries," police said.

The pickup truck was going eastbound on 55th Way, just west of Paramount Boulevard, when it struck the child, who was crossing 55th Way just outside a crosswalk, police added.

The driver behind the wheel of the 2020 Ford F-150, a 25-year-old man from Downey, stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Police do not believe speed, distracted driving or impaired driving were factors in the crash.

The LBPD asked anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 562-570-7355. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.