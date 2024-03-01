Mother, 4-month-old baby struck in Long Beach hit-and-run crash

A mother and her four-month-old baby were thankful to be alive after they were struck in a hit-and-run crash in Long Beach overnight.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Friday, officials said the mother was crossing the street with her baby in a stroller on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Eighth Street when a passing car hit them. The impact sent the baby girl and her stroller flying, and the suspect never stopped to help.

Investigators said a taxi driver stopped to help, along with the woman’s family who lives nearby.

The two victims were taken to an area hospital to be treated for what police described as minor injuries.

Detectives will continue canvassing the scene for surveillance footage and other clues.

Those with information are asked to contact the Long Beach Police Department.