Food truck owner stabbed while attempting to stop robbery

A Highland man is recovering after he was stabbed while attempting to stop a robbery he witnessed.

On March 11, Bryan Tecun, of Bryan's Birreria, witnessed a woman being robbed and assaulted near Ocean Blvd. and Pine Ave. in Long Beach. He jumped in to help and went after her attacker.

He caught up with the suspect at Lincoln Park and managed to recover her belongings, but during the altercation he was stabbed twice... once in his rib cage and one between his neck and shoulder.

"Police arrived and they asked me to stay for medical aid, but I didn't think it was anything to severe," he told FOX 11's Susan Hirasuna.

After the altercation, Bryan went to park his food truck in a lot off the 710 freeway then realized he was stabbed. He called 911 and an ambulance transported him to Lynwood Hospital.

"I started sweating a lot, started feeling dizzy as I was driving."

He suffered major injuries and was hospitalized with a collapsed lung and was bleeding internally. Luckily, he is expected to make a full recovery.

"I wouldn't ever like for something like that to happen to one of my relatives or to my mom. I would hope somebody would step in," he added.

The community is rallying behind him and set up a GoFundMe to help cover medical bills, therapy as well as maintain the food truck.

A link to the GoFundMe is available here.