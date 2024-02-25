Expand / Collapse search

Suspected DUI driver apologizes to family

Long Beach
As he was being taken away in an ambulance, a suspected DUI driver shouted his apology to the family he crashed into.

LONG BEACH, Calif. - A suspected DUI driver in Long Beach apologized to the family he is accused of hitting.

The crash occurred at 7th St. and Rose Ave. in Long Beach on Saturday morning.

Police said they believe the driver of a sedan rear-ended an SUV, which sent both vehicles crashing into a nearby building.

Witnesses told FOX 11 that the SUV was carrying a family, but luckily, authorities said no one was seriously hurt in the crash.

The driver accused of causing the crash suffered from minor injuries, authorities said.

Police later arrested that driver on suspicion of DUI.