Woman allegedly sexually assaulted at a chiropractic's clinic in Long Beach

The Clements Chiropractic office in Long Beach was packed with patients when a man walked in asking for a massage in the middle of the day.

Owner Corey Clements is still reeling from what happened next.

"My patients are like my family, and to know that she was hurt like that under my watch, I'm not okay with this," he said.

The ordeal unfolded as a patient, lying facedown and relaxed during a session with electrodes on her lower back, was allegedly sexually assaulted by a stranger.

Clements describes in detail the alleged assault.

"The perpetrator came over and put his hands on her to massage her, the patient goes, 'Dr. Clements, is that you?' And he doesn't say anything, and then he pushes her down, he gets on top of her, right after, he pulls his pants down, and she can feel his penis and balls rubbing against her bottom," he said.

The woman, who is a rape survivor, briefly froze with fear. Then let out a scream.

"The blood curling scream I heard made my hair in my arms stand up, and I rushed out of the room that I was treating into where the screams were coming from," says Clements.

Everyone in the office ran to the woman to ask what was wrong.

"She goes, a man was trying to rape me," Clements said.

The man ran out of the office but was chased and captured by Clements and another patient. Long Beach police officers arrived and took the suspect into custody.

Clements blames Long Beach city officials for not doing enough to keep residents safe.

"I'm pleading to city officials and our government officials to wake up and see what's going on. In a chiropractic office, somebody shouldn't be getting raped," he said.

FOX 11 contacted the Long Beach Police Department for comment on this case, but no one got back to us. Meanwhile, Clements says he feels awful for his patient, and he plans to pay for all the therapy that she will need to deal with this traumatic experience.