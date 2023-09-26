LASD to discuss plans to stop smash-and-grab robberies

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday will join the Board of Supervisors meeting to talk about how it plans to use more than $15 million to stop smash-and-grab robberies.

Additionally, several police chiefs from local cities within Los Angeles County are going to speak out against the zero-bail policy, which they see as directly connected to the recent uptick in smash-and-grab robberies plaguing the county and beyond.

Because those crimes do not qualify as "serious or violent," anyone who commits them essentially is eligible for community release right away due to the zero-bail policy voted on by county judges.

According to law enforcement experts, critics say it reflects Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón's policies in the no-bail rule.

"The brazen and shameless smash and grabs need to be stopped and I am working arm in arm with the Sheriff's Department to get them these new resources quickly," said Supervisor Janice Hahn. "The Sheriff's Department will have the opportunity to share with the board and the public how these resources will be put to work preventing the smash and grabs we've been seeing and root out the criminal organizations behind them."

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m.