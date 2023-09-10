Smash-and-grab robbers use hammers to steal $20K worth of perfume stolen from Northridge Macy's

An investigation is underway after a group of up to 6 smash-and-grab robbers allegedly stole $20,000 worth of perfume from Macy's at the Northridge Fashion Center.

It happened just after 11 a.m. inside the mall located near Shirley Avenue and Prairie Street.

According to police, between 5 and 6 men armed with hammers and wearing black-hooded sweaters committed the alleged robbery.

They got into a black car before leaving the scene, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.