LA mayoral primary: Bass leads as Pratt positions for historic runoff

The Brief Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass leads the LA mayoral primary with 35% of the vote, preparing for a likely November runoff against former reality TV star Spencer Pratt (30%). City Councilwoman Nithya Raman sits in third with 22%, holding out hope for a late surge as an unknown number of vote-by-mail and provisional ballots are tallied. If the margins hold, it will mark the first time in 21 years that a sitting Los Angeles mayor has been forced into a general election runoff after a single term in office.



Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is moving toward November's general election to secure a second term, with former reality television personality Spencer Pratt shaping up as her likely runoff opponent, though City Councilwoman Nithya Raman remains hopeful for a late surge as vote-counting continues.

What we know:

Unofficial results from Tuesday's primary show Bass leading the mayoral field with 35% (172,720 votes), followed by Pratt at 30% (151,149 votes) and Raman at 22% (110,848 votes).

Tech entrepreneur Adam Miller and housing advocate Rae Chen Huang trail significantly at 4% and 3%, respectively.

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Bass, elected in 2022, enters the race with endorsements from Governor Gavin Newsom and former Vice President Kamala Harris, but faces heavy scrutiny over her handling of the dual housing and homelessness crisis.

She has also faced intense backlash for being in Ghana on a U.S. delegation when the devastating January 2025 Palisades Fire broke out—a tragedy that killed 12 people and destroyed thousands of structures, including Pratt's home. Pratt launched his campaign on the one-year anniversary of the fire, running as a registered Republican focusing on corruption, homelessness, and rebuilding the Palisades.

Raman, a progressive councilwoman who entered the race at the filing deadline, has criticized Bass's signature "Inside Safe" homelessness initiative as too costly, advocating instead for data-driven subsidies and expanding housing density.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown exactly how many ballots remain to be tallied across Los Angeles County.

What they're saying:

"I will tell you, it's looking good so far. We got a lot more to go, but so far it's looking good," Bass told supporters at her watch party at The LINE LA Hotel, adding, "We're going to build a city where parents and kids do not have to navigate tents."

"This is the first time since 2005 that an incumbent is going to a runoff. This is not a candidate that I'm too concerned about," Pratt said, noting he has five months to prove his case. "I'm ready for whatever God puts in front of me."

"They came at us with everything that they have — the corporate landlords, the city hall insiders, the corporations who have spent years making sure City Hall worked for them, and not for the people," Raman said at her downtown gathering.

What's next:

Election officials will continue to process and count vote-by-mail and provisional ballots over the coming days.

If the current order stands, Bass and Pratt will spend the next five months campaigning across Los Angeles communities ahead of the decisive November general election runoff.