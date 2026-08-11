'The Office' star Lucy Davis reveals Stage 4 incurable breast cancer diagnosis

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The Brief "The Office" star Lucy Davis, 53, announced she was diagnosed with incurable Stage 4 breast cancer that metastasized to her bones a year and a half ago. The actress shared the news on Instagram alongside a video of herself ringing a bell to mark the end of her treatment, noting the cancer was caught too late for chemotherapy. Davis plans to keep on acting and continue her animal rights work, sharing that she is at peace, keeping her sense of humor, and encouraging people not to ignore unusual body changes.



Actress Lucy Davis has shared that she is living with incurable Stage 4 breast cancer, encouraging her followers to prioritize their health while vowing to continue her acting career and advocacy work.

What we know:

Davis, best known for her iconic role as Dawn Tinsley in the original U.K. version of "The Office," revealed her diagnosis in an emotional Instagram post accompanied by a video of herself ringing the treatment completion bell.

She shared that she was diagnosed a year and a half ago with Stage 4 breast cancer, which metastasized to her spine, right hip, and ribs.

The 53-year-old actress, who also starred in "Shaun of the Dead," "Wonder Woman," and Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," explained that her initial symptom was not a standard lump, but a "kind of hard spot. Really tiny."

Because the cancer is incurable and was detected too late for chemotherapy, she noted that her journey includes significant pain, occasionally requiring her to use a wheelchair for mobility.

Despite the diagnosis, Davis stated she plans to keep acting, calling it "one of the biggest joys in my life," and will remain committed to her animal rights advocacy.

What they're saying:

Reflecting on her mindset following the diagnosis, Davis shared that she is choosing to embrace optimism, writing, "I’m trying to live out whatever might be left of my life in as fun a way as I possibly can."

She added, "I always like to find the teachable moments in anything negative that happens. And cancer has not disappointed in that regard; there’s a lot I have learned from it, and I’m grateful for that."

Pointing to humor as the "most vital" element in handling her journey, she explained, "I asked my friends and family to make fun of me as much as possible (which they’re really good at🙄), and most importantly of all to not treat me like a sick person. There’s nothing that will make you feel more unwell than being treated as if you’re unwell."

Addressing the physical challenges of her illness, Davis was open about the symptoms she faces, noting that "the pain can really be something else."

She shared, "Standing and walking for too long a time can be hard, and I need to use a wheelchair sometimes (so if you see me toddling around in one, feel free to give me a push!)." Despite these physical hurdles, she expressed complete tranquility regarding her prognosis: "I’m not scared of whatever comes next. I’m at peace with it. I’ll see my [late dog] Gracie sooner than expected, and for me, leaving my physical body just means going home. Any and all grieving is for my family; it’s far harder for them than for me."

Looking ahead, Davis reassured her supporters that she will remain active, writing, "I’m still going to keep up all my work for animal rights. It’s so important to me🐾." On her professional life, she confirmed, "And I still would like to keep working. I’m perfectly able to do so, and acting is one of the biggest joys in my life."

She closed her message with heartfelt encouragement for others facing serious health battles, stating, "For those of you on a similar journey to mine, I do wish you well. Cancer asks a lot from us, physically and mentally. And we all get to do it however we choose. Much love to you all🩷🎀."

What you can do:

Davis urged her followers not to delay seeking medical attention if they notice any subtle changes in their bodies, writing, "I guess I’m saying don’t ignore anything - get everything checked out:)"