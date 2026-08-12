Eminem auctioning off autographed sneakers to benefit youth foundation

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The Brief Eminem is auctioning off over 100 hand-signed pairs of personal sneakers to support the Marshall Mathers Foundation. The collection includes Nike, Jordan Brand, PUMA, and Adidas pairs. Bidding closes Tuesday, Aug. 25, with proceeds benefiting disadvantaged and at-risk youth in the Detroit area.



Fans of Eminem will get a chance to own a piece of hip-hop history after the "Real Slim Shady" put over 100 pairs of his personal sneakers on the auction block.

What we know:

Bidding is now open for the online auction concluding Tuesday, Aug. 25, with all proceeds benefiting the Marshall Mathers Foundation.

The collection features over 100 pairs of hand-signed sneakers from Nike, Jordan Brand, PUMA, Adidas, and other brands. Highlights include the custom Air Jordans Eminem wore during his iconic Super Bowl LVI halftime show performance alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige.

Every item in the auction has been autographed by the "Lose Yourself" rapper.

Click here for more information.

Dig deeper:

The Marshall Mathers Foundation is "dedicated to providing resources and opportunity to disadvantaged and at-risk youth in Detroit, Michigan, and its surrounding communities," according to the auction website.