Ex-LAPD detective and convicted rapist rearrested in 1994 cold case

The Brief Paroled former LAPD detective and convicted rapist Michael Douglas Brambles has been rearrested in Santa Barbara County after cold-case DNA evidence linked him to a 1994 crime. Brambles was paroled in 2020 after serving 25 years of a 102-year sentence and now faces new burglary and armed robbery charges in Ventura County. He is currently being held on a $2 million bail as authorities urge any potential additional victims to come forward.



Southern California authorities announced a former Los Angeles Police Department detective and convicted rapist, who was paroled in 2020, was re-arrested in Santa Barbara County.

What we know:

In 1996, former LAPD detective Michael Douglas Brambles was sentenced in Los Angeles County to approximately 102 years in prison for a series of violent robberies and sexual assaults involving at least 14 victims, primarily in the San Fernando Valley.

Brambles served 25 years.

However, in 2020, the then 60-year-old applied for and was granted parole under a California elderly parole law. At his parole hearing, Brambles denied committing any sexual assault offenses beyond those for which he was convicted in LA County.

Ventura County detectives recently discovered Brambles had been paroled while testing evidence as part of the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI), a federally funded program reviewing cold-case evidence. This evidence linked Brambles to a 1994 crime at a gift shop where a clerk, going by her initials SW, was victimized during a break-in and armed robbery.

Due to the statute of limitations, authorities cannot charge Brambles with sexual assault in the 1994 case, but they have arrested him on charges of burglary and robbery. Brambles is currently held in Santa Barbara County on $2 million bail.

Dig deeper:

Brambles was one of the detectives who arrested Eagles singer, Don Henley.

What they're saying:

"We could not charge Brambles with the sexual assault due to the statute of limitations. But evidence collected from the crime scene 32 years ago was instrumental in identifying SW's alleged attacker and bringing us to today's arrest and prosecution," Ventura County DA Erik Nasarenko said.

"I am thankful to have this opportunity to now seek justice for myself and for his other victims. I am here on behalf of other victims of sexual assault to let them know that they are not alone. And that day matters," the victim added.

What you can do:

Officials are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim to contact law enforcement.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673

