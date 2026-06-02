Karen Bass advances in Los Angeles mayor's race; Her challenger for Nov. 2026 not yet named

Incumbent Karen Bass is one step closer to possibly being re-elected Los Angeles Mayor.

With 48% of votes counted, Bass had received more than 139,000 votes, or about 36.7% of the total, prompting the Associated Press to project that the incumbent would secure a spot on the Nov. 2026 ballot.

As Bass leads the way in the mayoral race with the most votes so far, the wait continues for who will face her in the November general election. As of 10 p.m. PT on Tuesday, June 2, former reality TV star Spencer Pratt is second with more than 112,000 votes, or about 29.6% of the total. Los Angeles City council member Nithya Raman trails both Bass and Pratt with more than 79,000 votes, or 20.8% of the total.

What's next:

The general election is set for November 3.

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