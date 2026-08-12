New details shed light on Jackie the bald eagle's final days, unanswered questions

The Brief Big Bear's famous bald eagle, Jackie, died in the overnight hours of August 9 at the Ojai Raptor Center after more than three weeks of intensive care. Veterinary teams discovered severe health challenges, including a large blood clot in her wing and kidney, liver and lung abnormalities, and an inadequate bone marrow response. Her remains are being transferred to the National Eagle Repository to be distributed to enrolled members of federally recognized tribes for religious, cultural, and ceremonial purposes.



New details have emerged about the final days of Jackie, the beloved Big Bear bald eagle whose death was announced Monday.

State wildlife officials confirmed she suffered severe multi-system health challenges as her condition deteriorated despite weeks of intensive care.

What happened to Jackie?

What we know:

Jackie was brought to the Ojai Raptor Center on July 18 after being found grounded near Big Bear Lake.

In her three weeks at the facility, Jackie underwent extensive diagnostic testing, including a contrast CT scan, bone marrow biopsy, and specialized testing for heavy metals.

On July 22, she received a blood transfusion using donor blood from Spirit, an ambassador bald eagle at the California Living Museum Zoo in Bakersfield.

Although she showed temporary improvement following the transfusion, her packed cell volume (PCV) dropped significantly by August 3.

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State wildlife officials confirmed she experienced a large blood clot in her wing and near one kidney, alongside liver abnormalities, lung abnormalities, an inadequate bone marrow response, and an inability to keep food down.

She passed away in the early morning hours of August 10.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife regulations and federal permits require wildlife in rehabilitation to be publicly identified by intake number or species name, which is why official updates designated her as Patient 26-519. She was designated as Bald Eagle Patient 26-519 because she was the center's 519th intake of 2026.

What caused Jackie's illness?

What we don't know:

Despite extensive testing and collaboration with avian specialists nationwide, veterinary teams were unable to determine the primary underlying cause of her illness.

It is also unknown whether Shadow will remain in Big Bear Valley or seek a new mate, as nesting season typically does not begin until late fall.

FOBBV noted that several visiting eagles are currently in the area.

What they're saying:

"Throughout Jackie's time at Ojai Raptor Center, every decision was guided by the available medical evidence, her welfare, and our responsibility to do what was in her best interest," said Chris Eksteen, executive director of the center. "Though our team is heartbroken, it has been an extraordinary privilege to care for her."

How did Jackie get famous?

Dig deeper:

First documented as a chick hatched in Big Bear Valley in the summer of 2012, Jackie eventually took over her home nest.

After Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) installed a livestream camera in October 2015, Jackie and her mate, Shadow, drew a global following as they raised eaglets together beginning in 2018.

Since that time, she laid 25 eggs on the nest camera, successfully hatching 10 eaglets – including BBB, Stormy, Cookie, Simba, Spirit, Misty, Sunny, Gizmo, and most recently, Sandy and Luna.

What happens to Jackie's remains?

What's next:

A formal necropsy has been performed by veterinary pathologists at the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

In compliance with federal law, Jackie's remains will be transported to the National Eagle Repository in Colorado, a facility operated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Office of Law Enforcement that distributes eagle remains, parts, and feathers to enrolled members of federally recognized tribes for religious, cultural, and ceremonial purposes.

How can I protect Jackie's legacy?

What you can do:

You can support wildlife conservation and rehabilitation by supporting local conservation and rehabilitation groups, either by donating to or volunteering with organizations like FOBBV or the Ojai Raptor Center.

You can also donate via your California state taxes. Check line 439 on Tax Form 540 to contribute to the Native Wildlife Rehabilitation Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund, which directly funds grants for rehab facilities statewide.