'This death is taking me': Heartbroken family demands justice after driver runs over scooter rider 3 times

The Brief For nearly five months, the family of 33-year-old Christian Lira has been searching for answers after he was killed in a hit-and-run while riding his e-scooter in South Los Angeles. Newly released video shows a black Cadillac speeding on Hoover Street on March 25, striking Lira from behind, reversing over him, and running him over a third time before fleeing. Los Angeles police are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the driver, as Lira’s grieving family makes a heartfelt plea to the public for help.



The family of a man who was killed in a hit-and-run while riding an e-scooter in South Los Angeles is demanding answers as authorities have released new video of the incident and are offering a $50,000 reward to help bring the hit-and-run driver to justice.

What we know:

On March 25, 33-year-old Christian Lira was riding his e-scooter on Hoover Street when he was struck from behind by a black Cadillac that was speeding and weaving through traffic.

According to LAPD Detective Ryan Moreno, Lira was doing everything right at the time of the collision. The impact trapped Lira beneath the car, after which the vehicle reversed and ran over him a second time before accelerating forward and running him over a third time. The driver then fled the scene, leaving Lira dying in the street.

A $50,000 reward is currently available for any information that leads to the driver's identification and arrest.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified the suspect behind the wheel of the black Cadillac or established a motive for why the driver failed to stop.

It's unknown whether the driver acted intentionally or was driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

What they're saying:

Lira’s family described him as the glue holding them together, praising his bright personality and close bond with his nieces and nephews.

"Happy, cheerful, playful. It was a ray of sunshine. Everywhere he went," one of his sisters said.

"He was always laughing, always cheering, always joking around with everyone. He was literally the life of the party, wherever he went."

They also expressed sorrow over his unfinished future.

"He never got to experience that himself because he was taken away so early. He didn't even start his life yet."

"Anything helps, anything that you might have you might have seen... it could have happened to anyone. It could have been anyone's son, anyone's brother," another family member said.

"I ask you from the bottom of my heart, help me, please, help me because this death is taking me," said Lira's mother, Elvira Cimental Orellana.

What's next:

Investigating officers are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Authorities hope the $50,000 reward will encourage witnesses to come forward with information that leads to an arrest and prosecution.